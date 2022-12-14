Make your Loved ones Christmas & New year Special, gift them handmade cards

During Christmas, we often find both children as well as adult trying to make Christmas cards by cutting numerous layered color papers. Those who are good in drawing tend to paint on the cards, which they would be offering to their near and dear ones.



Mostly traditional Japanese New year cards are made using water color paper, they tend to write meaningful words on their own on the cards. This helps as a channel to convey best wishes during the eve of new year and Christmas.

Not only handmade cards feel someone more special rather than offering them store brought or digital ones but gathering the needed material to prepare the greeting cards can also be both, fun and social activity especially for kids as well as grownup during the holidays.

Handmade cards help individuals reconnect with their inner crafter. this festive, you can give it try, make one or two cards, definitely this experience you would love and cherish. It does not require to involve a mass mailing.

While preparing your handmade cards, you can also touch on issues on sustainability and not consuming as much over the holidays.

You can turn your hobby into small time business, those individuals who due to lack of time or other reasons are not able to make handmade cards usually tend to look out for handmade cards to give to the one whom they share a special bond.

Handmade cards are very much affordable art

True indeed, the above form art is affordable, a gift unto themselves.

Make a lesser number of handmade cards

One should avoid getting too ambitious, do not try to make 300 cards by hand, if you trying to do, take a more number of days and make it simple. It would be good idea to make mere 5 to 10 beautiful cards, only offer to close friends as well as family members. If you try something complex and the number of person, you are planning to offer them handmade cards are more, it would become more stressful.

Check what you have at home

Before you are heading to the craft store, one should try to look at what you have around you. For example, round basket coffee filters or cupcake liners can make great snowflakes. Fold a few times and cut out designs along the sides and top, then you paste them onto card stock.

If you put a few drops of food coloring in some warm water, you can fold, dip-dye, and then allow the filters to dry before cutting the snowflakes. They are similar to the tissue but much more durable.

Other decorating tools, you might include are colorful wash tape, designs you could cut out from past holidays cards, paper doilies, ribbon, felt, markers, paint and stickers, Gold leaf add some bling.

Paper Plates can be cut into triangles to make a Christmas tree. One can also find, free printable templates for designs online.

If you are planning to mail your handmade cards, you can save money on postage, by making postcard-style cards, so that, you do not require envelope. Also, you must try to send the cards as early as possible and be aware of any weight or size restrictions.

For larger or multidimensional cards, it would be easy of-course to hand-deliver or enclose them in a gift box. One could also attach a little spray of sturdy greenery or foil wrapped chocolate coins.