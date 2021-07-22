Mangoes were first cultivated in India 5000 years ago and traveled to Southeast Asia between the 5th and 4th centuries BC.

In the 10th Century AD where cultivation began in East Africa, the paisley pattern developed in India is said to be based off of the shape of the mango.

It is the national fruit of India, Pakistan, and the Philippines, while also being the national tree of Bangladesh. The mango is cultivated in most frost-free tropical climates, with almost half the world's mango supply harvested in India, with the second-largest source being China.

There is an international mango festival held in Delhi, India held every year since 1987. Included is over 50 mango growers from across the country.

There are competitions and quizzes on the many aspects of mangos including different uses in cuisine as well as the many different varieties, of which there are more than 550.