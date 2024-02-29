Live
- How online learning is transforming teaching careers?
- Swami Vivekananda U20 National Football to kickstart in April
- Mumbai woman cured of epilepsy after part of her brain removed
- MP-PSC delegation presents 66th report to Governor Mangubhai Patel
- Political googly? Sharad Pawar invites Maha CM, Deputy CMs home for dinner
- Sharad Pawar Extends Dinner Invitation Amidst Political Tensions In Baramati
- India's GDP growth surges to 8.4 per cent in Q3, 2023-24 growth rate pegged at robust 7.6 per cent
- SCBA GBM to discuss nomination of women advocates as Executive Members within two months
- Anant National University organises International Symposium on Architecture for All: Call of the Future
- Protein linked to Parkinson's also key for normal brain work: IIT Mandi study
Just In
March 2024: Embracing a Spectrum of Festivals, from Holi to Maha Shivratri
As March approaches, it heralds a plethora of festivals, marking a vibrant time of celebration and renewal.
As March approaches, it heralds a plethora of festivals, marking a vibrant time of celebration and renewal. With the end of winter and the advent of spring, each day seems to brim with festivity, eagerly awaited for the chance to adorn ourselves in new attire and partake in special observances.
For the Hindu community, March holds significance with a multitude of auspicious days to commemorate. Meanwhile, for the Muslim community, anticipation builds as Ramadan is expected to commence in the second week, contingent upon the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia.
The onset of March brings a flurry of festivals. From Yashoda Jayanti to Bhanu Saptami, Shabari Jayanti, Kalashtami, Janaki Jayanti, and Vijaya Ekadashi, the first week is abuzz with spiritual observances. The following week is dominated by Maha Shivratri, a grand celebration revered by devotees of Lord Shiva.
As the third week dawns, Hindus observe Holashthak, a period deemed inauspicious in mythological lore, associated with the torment suffered by Bhakt Prahlad. March 25th marks the exuberant festival of colors, Holi, where streets come alive with hues and joyous revelry. Preceding this is Holika Dahan on March 24th, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.
March draws to a close with the jubilant festivities of Ranga Panchami, akin to Holi, where participants joyously smear colored powder on each other's faces. Scheduled for March 30th this year, Ranga Panchami adds a final burst of merriment to the month's celebratory tapestry.
List of festivals in March:
March 2 – Yashoda Jayanti
March 3 – Bhanu Shaptami, Shabari Jayanti, Kalashtami, Masik Krishna Janmashtami
March 4 – Janaki Jayanti
March 5 – maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
March 6 - Vijaya Ekadashi
March 7 - Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi
March 8 - Maha Shivratri, Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivratri
March 9 – Anvadhan
March 10 - Darsha Amavasya, Ishti, Dwapara Yuga
March 11 - Chandra Darshan
March 12 - Phulera Dooj, Ramakrishna Jayanti
March 13 - Vinayaka Chaturthi
March 14 - Masik Karthigai, Karadaiyan Nombu
March 15 - Skanda Shasti
March 16 - Rohini Vrat Phalguna, start of Ashtahnika
March 17 - Masik Durgashtami
March 20 - Vernal Equinox, Amalaki Ekadashi
March 21 - Narasimha Dwadashi
March 22 - Pradosh Vrat
March 24 – Chhoti Holi, Holika Dahan, Phaluguna Chaumasi Chaudas, Phalguna Purnima Vrat
March 25 – Holi
March 26 - Chaitra Begins, Ishti
March 27 - Bhai Dooj, Bhratri Dwitiya
March 28 - Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
March 30 - Ranga Panchami