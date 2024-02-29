March 2024: Embracing a Spectrum of Festivals, from Holi to Maha Shivratri

As March approaches, it heralds a plethora of festivals, marking a vibrant time of celebration and renewal. With the end of winter and the advent of spring, each day seems to brim with festivity, eagerly awaited for the chance to adorn ourselves in new attire and partake in special observances.

For the Hindu community, March holds significance with a multitude of auspicious days to commemorate. Meanwhile, for the Muslim community, anticipation builds as Ramadan is expected to commence in the second week, contingent upon the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia.

The onset of March brings a flurry of festivals. From Yashoda Jayanti to Bhanu Saptami, Shabari Jayanti, Kalashtami, Janaki Jayanti, and Vijaya Ekadashi, the first week is abuzz with spiritual observances. The following week is dominated by Maha Shivratri, a grand celebration revered by devotees of Lord Shiva.

As the third week dawns, Hindus observe Holashthak, a period deemed inauspicious in mythological lore, associated with the torment suffered by Bhakt Prahlad. March 25th marks the exuberant festival of colors, Holi, where streets come alive with hues and joyous revelry. Preceding this is Holika Dahan on March 24th, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.

March draws to a close with the jubilant festivities of Ranga Panchami, akin to Holi, where participants joyously smear colored powder on each other's faces. Scheduled for March 30th this year, Ranga Panchami adds a final burst of merriment to the month's celebratory tapestry.

List of festivals in March:

March 2 – Yashoda Jayanti

March 3 – Bhanu Shaptami, Shabari Jayanti, Kalashtami, Masik Krishna Janmashtami

March 4 – Janaki Jayanti

March 5 – maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

March 6 - Vijaya Ekadashi

March 7 - Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi

March 8 - Maha Shivratri, Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivratri

March 9 – Anvadhan

March 10 - Darsha Amavasya, Ishti, Dwapara Yuga

March 11 - Chandra Darshan

March 12 - Phulera Dooj, Ramakrishna Jayanti

March 13 - Vinayaka Chaturthi

March 14 - Masik Karthigai, Karadaiyan Nombu

March 15 - Skanda Shasti

March 16 - Rohini Vrat Phalguna, start of Ashtahnika

March 17 - Masik Durgashtami

March 20 - Vernal Equinox, Amalaki Ekadashi

March 21 - Narasimha Dwadashi

March 22 - Pradosh Vrat

March 24 – Chhoti Holi, Holika Dahan, Phaluguna Chaumasi Chaudas, Phalguna Purnima Vrat

March 25 – Holi

March 26 - Chaitra Begins, Ishti

March 27 - Bhai Dooj, Bhratri Dwitiya

March 28 - Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

March 30 - Ranga Panchami