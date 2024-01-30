Mauni Amavasya: Check Date, Auspicious Timings And Rituals

Mauni Amavasya, also known as Mauna Amavasya, is a special Hindu observance celebrated on the Amavasya (new moon day) during the Hindu month of Magha, which typically falls in January-February on the Gregorian calendar. The term ‘mauni’ or ‘mauna’ signifies silence, adding a unique spiritual dimension to the day.

This day holds great significance as a time dedicated to spiritual practices, particularly in northern India. Notably, it plays a pivotal role during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where it is known as Kumbh Parva or Amrit Yoga. Bathing in the holy Ganges on this day is considered auspicious. In Andhra Pradesh, Mauni Amavasya is referred to as Chollangi Amavasya, while in other regions, it is known as Darsh Amavasya. Across all these regions, the day is seen as an opportunity for spiritual pursuits aimed at attaining knowledge, happiness, and wealth.

This year, Mauni Amavasya falls on Friday, February 9, with the Amavasya Tithi scheduled from 8:03 a.m. to 4:29 a.m. on February 9. Devotees are encouraged to perform tarpan, bathe, and make offerings to ancestors, starting at 8:02 a.m. as Magh Krishna Amavasya Tithi begins. Alternatively, bathing during Brahma Muhurta, starting at 5:21 a.m. on that day, is considered beneficial.

For those intending to conduct rituals such as Shraddha, Pind Daan, Brahmin feasts, or charity for their ancestors, it is advisable to commence these activities after 11 o'clock in the morning, with completion by 02:30 p.m. being recommended. Additionally, the auspicious Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is present from 07:05 a.m. to 11:29 p.m., making this time favorable for undertaking important tasks.

To honour ancestors on Mauni Amavasya, individuals are advised to make offerings after bathing on Amavasya Tithi, worship the ancestral god Aryama following prescribed rituals, recite Pitra Suktam to please the ancestors, and perform Tripindi Shraddha if dealing with Pitra Dosh and seeking relief.

In essence, Mauni Amavasya is a spiritually significant day marked by various rituals aimed at seeking blessings and appeasing ancestors.