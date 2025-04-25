May Day marathon: A pan-India cinematic storm set to hit theatres

Moviegoers across India are in for a grand spectacle as May 1, 2025, promises to be one of the most exciting days for film releases this year. With major projects from Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and even Hollywood industries gearing up to clash on the same date, audiences will be spoiled for choice at the box office.

Leading the Telugu charge is HIT 3, starring Nani and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The third installment in the gripping cop-thriller franchise has already set expectations high. As the only Telugu film slated for release on that day, the spotlight is firmly on Nani’s return to intense action territory, and fans are eagerly counting down.

In Tamil cinema, it’s a double delight. Suriya’s Retro, helmed by Karthik Subbaraju, is all set to cater to the masses with its commercial appeal and powerful promos. Meanwhile, Tourist Family featuring Sasikumar and Simran is targeting a more class-conscious crowd with its family-centric theme.

Bollywood offers a mix of suspense and spooky fun with Raid 2 and The Bhootnii. The former sees Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor in a high-stakes sequel that fans hope lives up to its predecessor. The latter, a horror-comedy starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Mouni Roy, promises laughs and chills in equal measure.

Mollywood brings back Asif Ali in Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali, directed by Sethunath Pathmakumar. After multiple delays, this long-awaited investigative drama is finally eyeing a release on May 1, much to the relief of Malayalam film lovers.

Adding global flavor is Marvel’s Thunderbolts, which will hit Indian screens in multiple languages. Directed by Jake Schreier, this latest entry from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected to draw large crowds, especially from younger audiences and superhero enthusiasts.

With such a rich and diverse mix of films ready to launch on the same day, May 1, 2025, is shaping up to be a mega movie marathon weekend. Whether you crave action, drama, horror, or heroics, the big screen is calling.