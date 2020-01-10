Meet Not Dillon – A Sales Guy Who Is Changing The Scenario Of Music Production

What is that one thing which is common in every musician? It is the passion for music to entertain everyone with the tunes. Detroit's newest star on the block, Not Dillon is the name who is making his way as one of the top performers. Born by his birth name, Dillon Shamoun, the 23-year old guy is blessed with multiple talents. He has hit the top of Spotify's curated playlists and his releases have trended on number one several times on SoundCloud. Pursuing his education from Michigan State University, the young lad is also actively working as an artist manager. So far, his journey has been a rollercoaster ride and Dillon has strived for success with his sheer hard work.

Dillon discovered his passion for music while he was in college. It was during that time he attended various music festivals and got fascinated by it. Later, he even performed at many music festivals and made up his mind to get into the music industry. Earlier he was quoted saying, "The only person responsible for the outcomes of situations in your life is yourself. If you want something in your life, you don't sit around and wait for the moment to come to you; you make every second an effort to obtain that moment! In other words, win the day." Since then, he is winning the day and is marching fast towards his goal.

Previously, the young man has worked at Apple and since the last 3 years; he has been working as a DJ, songwriter and a music producer. Dillon has time and again proved his worth as a musician and looking at his works; he has made his place among the audience today. There's no doubt in saying that Not Dillon has built his career by perseverance and today he is travelling the whole world. Be it in streams or his earnings, he has surely reached in millions and made everyone a fan of his work. From a sales guy to a music sensation, Dillon is breaking records with his music and has established himself as an emerging name in the industry today.