Milk and the Heart: Long-Term Study Finds No Added Risk for Older Men

Milk has long sparked debate in conversations about heart health. For some, it’s a nutritional staple packed with calcium and protein; for others, it has been viewed with suspicion due to concerns about fat content and cardiovascular risk. Adding clarity to this discussion, a long-term study from the United States suggests that milk consumption does not increase the risk of heart disease or stroke in older men.

The research, published via the National Library of Medicine, followed a group of men from South Wales over a period of 20 years. When the study began in the late 1970s and early 1980s, participants were between 45 and 59 years old. The goal was straightforward: examine whether long-term milk intake had any measurable impact on heart health, stroke incidence, or overall mortality.

To ensure accurate dietary data, participants were asked to carefully weigh and record everything they ate and drank over seven consecutive days. This detailed approach helped researchers build a reliable picture of their eating habits, including milk consumption. Of the original group, 665 men submitted diet diaries that met the study’s quality standards—representing nearly 87 per cent participation, a strong response for a long-running health study.

Researchers then divided the men into two groups based on their milk intake over time: those who consumed relatively more milk and those who drank less. Importantly, the analysis adjusted for other factors that could influence heart health, such as age, lifestyle habits, and existing health conditions.

The results challenged common assumptions. Men with higher milk consumption showed a notably lower risk of ischaemic stroke compared to those who drank less milk. In simple terms, their likelihood of experiencing this type of stroke was roughly half during the study period. This finding stood out as the clearest association observed in the research.

When it came to ischaemic heart disease, the pattern was less pronounced. While men who consumed more milk did not show a higher risk, the difference between the two groups was not strong enough to be considered statistically significant. In essence, milk neither clearly increased nor reduced the risk of heart disease.

The researchers also examined overall mortality—deaths from all causes—and found almost no difference between the two groups. Whether men drank more milk or less, their long-term survival rates were largely the same.

Taken together, the findings do not support the idea that milk is harmful to cardiovascular health in older men. On the contrary, the data suggest that higher milk intake is at least neutral and may even be linked to a reduced risk of certain types of stroke.

That said, the study stops short of recommending increased milk consumption as a protective strategy. Instead, it serves to counter the narrative that milk is inherently bad for the heart. For individuals concerned about cardiovascular health, the message is balanced: milk does not appear to raise risk, but overall diet and lifestyle remain key factors in long-term heart health.