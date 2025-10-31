Monsoon-proof your home: Smart furniture care tips for the rainy season

The Indian monsoon, while a much-awaited relief from summer heat, brings unique challenges for homeowners, especially when it comes to caring for furniture. High humidity and incessant rain can threaten the longevity, functionality and appearance of certain furniture. At Royaloak Furniture, we believe that with a few simple practices, we can maintain our favourite pieces through even the heaviest monsoon seasons.

Humidity frequently rises above 80% in many regions during the rainy season and homes are vulnerable to moisture, leaks and occasional puddles. Wooden furniture, in particular, faces the risk of warping, cracking and fungal attacks as natural wood absorbs and releases moisture. Sofas, mattresses and upholstery can carry odour and encourage mould if not properly maintained. Here are some proactive steps you can take to keep your furniture monsoon-ready:

Protective finishes such as wax polish form a barrier against moisture. This can also help reduce chances of swelling and warping. If you have owned your pieces for a while, some of them may already be at risk. In such cases, annual polishing is a wise investment we recommend, to keep wood strong and looking new.

Furniture positioning is key. Always keep wooden furniture away from direct contact with walls, especially those prone to dampness. Even a few centimetres distance, can make a significant difference. With this gap, there will be better air circulation and it will discourage fungal growths. Similarly, ensure rooms are ventilated as much as possible, and use naphthalene balls or silica gel packs in drawers and cupboards to absorb excess moisture. When it comes to cleaning, water-based cleaning products must be avoided. Instead, regularly dust and clean furniture with a soft, dry cloth. For upholstery, cushions, and mattresses, (soft furnishings), rotate and vacuum mattresses frequently and air out cushions and curtains, preferably in the sun, to guard against odour and mould.

Furniture, much like homes themselves, benefits from seasonal attention and adaptation. At Royaloak, our designs and materials reflect our commitment to longevity and style that stands up to the unique challenges of Indian climates. Following the right care routines will help you enjoy comfortable, beautiful living spaces year-round with international furniture.