Much leaner, much stronger

NTR Jr., who is currently collaborating with blockbuster filmmaker Prashanth Neel, is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming project, tentatively titled Dragon. The film has already sparked immense curiosity, and a recent viral video has further amplified the buzz, showcasing the actor’s shocking physical transformation.

In the clip, NTR can be seen sweating it out in the gym, working rigorously on his upper body and biceps. While promotional appearances for War 2 left fans concerned about his leaner frame, the latest video makes it clear that the star is following a well-structured plan. Rather than just losing weight, NTR is redefining his physique, sculpting a toned and powerful look to fit the film’s action-heavy demands.

Sources reveal that Dragon is being designed as a high-octane action thriller, packed with massive fight sequences. To match this vision, NTR has been pushing himself physically, determined to deliver a striking on-screen presence that aligns with Prashanth Neel’s intense filmmaking style.

Though War 2 did not meet the sky-high expectations of his fans, NTR is focused on making amends with Dragon. Industry insiders suggest that the actor’s dedication and the director’s vision could result in a film that not only satisfies his fan base but also expands his reach further.

Slated for a grand release next year, Dragon is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films in NTR’s career.