Anupama Parameswaran’s ‘Lockdown’ postponed again

The release of director A R Jeeva’s intense drama Lockdown, starring Anupama Parameswaran, has been postponed once again. Lyca Productions, which is bankrolling the film, announced the delay on Thursday, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

Sharing an official statement on X, the production house wrote, “#Lockdown has been postponed. The new release date will be shared soon.” They added that they understood the anticipation around the film and regretted any inconvenience caused to audiences, theatre partners, and distributors. “We are committed to ensuring that the film reaches you under the best possible conditions. We truly appreciate your patience and support,” the statement read.

This marks the second postponement in two weeks. Lockdown was initially set for release on December 5, but incessant rains caused by the remnants of cyclone Ditwah forced the team to delay the opening, prioritising public safety. Once the weather stabilised, a new date—December 12—was announced. However, the latest update confirms that the team has pushed the release further.

The film, already cleared with a U/A certificate, has generated significant curiosity as it is based on a true story. The trailer reveals a gripping narrative around Anitha (Anupama Parameswaran), a young woman dealing with fear, secrecy, and harassment, all intensified during the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown. Her behaviour alarms her parents as she desperately reaches out for money and medical help during isolation.

Produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, Lockdown features a strong ensemble including Charlie, Nirosha, Livingston, Indhumathi, and others. With music by NR Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin, and cinematography by K.A. Sakthivel, the woman-centric drama continues to build anticipation as fans await its new release date.