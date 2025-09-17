Live
- Vaishno Devi yatra resumes after 22-day break
- GST reforms will infuse Rs 2L cr into economy: FM
- Rs 130 cr plan to strengthen sewage system in Machilipatnam: Minister
- 'Brain-eating amoeba' claims 19 lives in Kerala
- In daring heist, gold worth Rs 20 cr looted from Karnataka SBI
- Women empowerment top of our agenda: Naidu
- India can retaliate to telling effect if its patience is tested, says Rajnath
- Swadeshi spirit soars as PM unveils largest 'Textile Park'
- Pak brought to its knees in a blink: Modi
- Big projects will spur TG’s all-round growth: Revanth
Must-Have Makeup Products for a Flawless Dandiya Night Look
This Navratri, light up your look with makeup that’s as vibrant as your festive spirit. From glowing skin to bold lips and sparkling eyes, these beauty must-haves will keep you radiant through every beat of Garba. Get ready to shine, dazzle, and dance the night away in style!
This festive season, let your natural beauty shine through with a radiant yet lightweight makeup base. Skip heavy layers and opt for breathable formulas that provide flawless coverage while keeping your skin fresh and glowing all day. A hydrating primer smooths the canvas, followed by a lightweight foundation or BB cream for even skin tone without feeling cakey. Add a touch of concealer where needed and finish with a soft setting powder for long-lasting wear. The result? A luminous, skin-like finish that enhances your festive look effortlessly, keeping you comfortable and radiant from day to night.
1. Glowfly | Liquid Highlighter_MARS Cosmetics
Shine bright this Dandiya night with the Glowfly Liquid Highlighter. Its silky formula glides effortlessly, leaving a radiant glow that catches the light with every twirl. Apply on cheekbones, brow bones, and nose bridge for a luminous finish that lasts all evening. Pair with bold kajal, vibrant lips, and fluttery lashes to complete your flawless festive look—glamorous, glowing, and ready to dazzle on the dance floor.
Link:https://marscosmetics.in/products/glowfly-liquid-highlighter?variant=47599876735200
2. Shryoan Standout Liquid Concealer
The Shryoan Standout Liquid Concealer in Orange is a must-have for achieving a flawless base this Dandiya night. Designed to neutralize dark spots and pigmentation, it brightens your skin and ensures your festive makeup stands out with confidence. Its lightweight, blendable, and long-lasting formula makes it perfect for long evenings of Garba, keeping your complexion fresh and radiant. Pair it with bold festive shades of lipstick or nail enamel to complete your vibrant look and dance the night away without worrying about touch-ups.
Link : https://www.shryoan.com/products/shryoan-standout-liquid-concealer?_pos=5&_psq=orange&_ss=e&_v=1.0&variant=45406705320130
3. Insight Cosmetics Face Glow Highlighter Palette
The Insight Cosmetics Face Glow Highlighter Palette is a festive essential for adding that radiant touch to your Dandiya night look. With three ultra-blendable, high-pigment shades, it enhances your cheekbones, brow bones, and inner eyes, giving you a luminous glow that stands out under the lights. Its soft yet striking finish makes your features look defined and festive-ready, ensuring your makeup stays flawless while you enjoy endless Garba moves. A sweep of this palette is all you need to shine with goddess-like radiance throughout the night.
Link : https://insightcosmetics.in/products/face-glow-highlighter-palette?_pos=7&_sid=6d4ac81cb&_ss=r
4. Glam21’s Mattitude Lipstick
No Navratri look is complete without red. A classic red from Glam21’s Mattitude Lipstick is your ultimate confidence booster—rich, bold, and dazzling. Its high-impact liquid matte formula delivers intense colour in one swipe, while its non-transfer, long-wearing design keeps you fierce through every round of garba. Enriched with Vitamin E, Coffee & Cherry Oil, it glides on smoothly and moisturises, making your lips the centrepiece of your festive ensemble.Link : https://glam21.in/products/mattitude-lipstick?variant=42914450702417
5. Recode Shimmers 4 Shimmer Pop
The Recode Shimmers 4 Shimmer Pop in Royal Blue is a must-have to elevate your eye makeup this Dandiya night. Packed with high-impact glitter, this 2g pot adds a dazzling sparkle to your lids, ensuring your eyes stay the center of attention with every move on the dance floor. Its long-lasting formula keeps the shimmer intact all night, perfect for the energy of Garba. Pair it with a bold eyeliner or mascara to create a dramatic festive look that’s vibrant, playful, and unforgettable.
Link : https://shop.recodestudios.com/products/recode-shimmers-3-glitter-rush-2g-copy
- Colors Queen Glimmer Sticks Eye & Lip Pencil
The Colors Queen Glimmer Sticks Eye & Lip Pencil in Jade Green is a festive must-have to add a bold pop of color to your Dandiya night look. Its striking matte shade glides on effortlessly, working beautifully on both eyes and lips for a versatile touch of glamour. With one-stroke application and a water- and transfer-proof formula, it ensures your makeup stays vibrant and intact while you dance the night away. Pair it with metallic eyeshadow or matching nail polish to create a coordinated festive vibe that’s playful, vibrant, and flawless.
Link : https://colorsqueen.com/products/glimmer-sticks-eye-lip-pencil?variant=47338882466071