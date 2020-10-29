myFanPark offers fitness inspiration to followers

The pandemic has impacted people in unique ways. It has motivated some into becoming their best selves and pushed others into emotional and physical lethargy. What if, it became easier to take the first step towards wellness with a little help from celebrities? And get actionable tips to eat sensibly, get fitter, and feel better?

For those stuck in a rut, now celebrities like Sophie Choudry will conjure up a generous dose of positive energy on myFanPark, India's first celebrity-to-fan engagement platform.



Along with her, many other celebrities will also share their tried and tested fitness tips with fans personally and give them a glimpse into the routines that help them stay energised and upbeat during this challenging time. This is being done to promote a healthy lifestyle so that fans can tap into the energy, be it through a positive morning routine, maybe with a favourite calorie-busting move, a delicious fruit bowl instead of a carb-loaded breakfast, or discovering the benefits of soaking in the morning sun while meditating, replacing refined sugar with natural sweeteners, enjoying a quick jog or even a ten-minute workout.



The idea behind the initiative is to make interactions between fans and celebrities more meaningful and purposeful.











