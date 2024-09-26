Mysore Dasara 2024: Dates, Significance, Rituals, Celebrations, and How to Reach

Mysore Dasara, a grand ten-day festival filled with lights, excitement, and cultural activities, will soon begin with much enthusiasm. Celebrated across Karnataka, particularly in Mysore, the festival honors Goddess Chamundeshwari’s victory over the demon Mahishasura. The celebrations start with Navratri and culminate in the grand Vijayadashami.

Throughout these ten days, Mysore comes alive with music, dance, parades, exhibitions, and food stalls, all set against the stunning backdrop of the illuminated Mysore Palace, which showcases the Golden Throne in the Durbar Hall. One of the most awaited moments is the Jambu Savari, where Goddess Chamundeshwari’s idol is carried on a beautifully decorated elephant. Mysore Dasara 2024 will commence on October 3 and conclude on October 12.

As we prepare for the festivities, let’s explore the date, history, significance, rituals, celebrations, and travel information for Mysore Dasara 2024.

Mysore Dasara 2024: Dates and Significance



This year, Mysore Dasara festivities will take place from October 3 to October 12, concluding on Vijayadashami. The festival celebrates Goddess Chamundeshwari in her warrior form and is rooted in Karnataka’s rich traditions and vibrant culture.

Historical and Cultural Significance of Mysore Dasara

Mysore Dasara dates back to the 16th century, having been initiated by the Vijayanagara Dynasty. In 1610, Raja Wadiyar revived the celebrations. According to Hindu mythology, it commemorates the triumph of Goddess Chamundeshwari over the demon Mahishasura, after whom Mysuru (formerly Mysore) is named.

Over the centuries, the festival has evolved into a grand celebration incorporating diverse cultural performances, entertainment, and timeless traditions. Mysore Dasara is often referred to as Nada Habba, or the state festival of Karnataka.

Key Rituals and Highlights of Mysore Dasara 2024



1. Inauguration at Chamundi Hills: The festival begins with a special pooja performed in the Chamundeshwari Temple, attended by the royal family and state officials.

2. Community Involvement: The entire Mysuru community comes together, and the festivities are enjoyed with much joy and devotion.

3. Three Processions: A major feature of the festival is the three grand processions, with the Vijayadashami parade being the most spectacular.

4. Maha Navami Procession: On the day of Maha Navami, the royal sword is worshipped, accompanied by a colorful procession of dancers, horses, elephants, and camels.

5. Jumbo Savari Parade: On Vijayadashami, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is carried in a procession from Mysore Palace to Bannimantap grounds on a golden pedestal atop an elephant. This iconic procession features dance troupes, armed forces, and traditional bands.

6. Torchlight Parade: The festivities conclude with a torchlight parade, called PanjinaKavayatthu, held on Vijayadashami evening.

How to Reach Mysuru for Dasara 2024



Mysuru is well-connected via air, train, and road, making it easy for visitors to attend the festival.

By Air:

• Nearest Airport: Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

• From the airport, you can hire a cab or take a bus to Mysuru, which is about 3 hours away.

By Train:

• Shatabdi Express: A convenient option from Bengaluru (2 hours) or Chennai (7 hours).

By Road:

• Buses: Direct bus services are available from various bus terminals in Bengaluru, including Majestic Bus Station, Shanthinagar, and Yeshvantpur. The road journey takes approximately 3 to 4 hours.

Celebrations During Mysore Dasara 2024



Mysore Dasara transforms the entire city into a festive hub, with lights, cultural programs, and rituals celebrating the victory of good over evil. Elephants arrive in batches from Veeranahosahalli to participate in processions, adding a traditional touch to the celebrations.

The Mysore Palace is adorned with 100,000 lights for the entire ten-day period. Cultural performances, including traditional music and dance, take place at the palace, drawing crowds from all over the state and beyond.

In addition to the royal parades, visitors can engage in various activities such as cycling events, yoga sessions, film festivals, heritage tours, and even pet shows. For food lovers, local delicacies are available at numerous food stalls set up throughout the city.

Must-Visit Attractions During Mysore Dasara



1. Mysore Palace: A must-see during the festival with its stunning illumination and regal architecture.

2. Chamundi Hills: Home to the Chamundeshwari Temple, the hill offers a spiritual retreat for visitors.

3. Brindavan Gardens: Located 12 km away from Mysuru, these lush gardens are a serene escape from the festivities.

4. St. Philomena’s Cathedral: A striking example of Gothic architecture, the cathedral offers a peaceful atmosphere for visitors.

Dos and Don’ts for Mysore Dasara:

• Don’t miss the grand Dasara exhibition.

• Carry a printed city map for ease of navigation.

• Seek assistance from nearby establishments rather than strangers.

• Consider purchasing special entrance tickets to avoid long queues at temples.

• Walk or use local transport to avoid parking issues.

• Be considerate when bargaining at local stalls, as vendors rely on festival sales.

• Follow safety instructions during crowded events or parades.