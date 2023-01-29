National and International Dates Of February 2023

Numerous significant festivals, festivities, and events, both domestically and internationally, take place in February. Normally, February has 28 days; in leap years, it has 29. It's now the second month of the year. To increase public awareness of the importance of holidays, days, etc., significant dates and days are honoured. Consciousness is raised and people's awareness is made aware of concerns like disease, poverty, etc. through certain events. Let's have a look at it!

1 February – Indian Coast Guard Day

The Indian Coast Guard commemorates its founding day on February 1. The Indian Coast Guard is commemorating its 46th Raising Day this year. The Indian Coast Guard has been crucial in protecting Indian coastlines and upholding laws in the country's maritime zones.

2 February – World Wetlands Day

Internationally, February 2nd is observed as World Wetlands Day. The Convention on Wetlands was adopted on this day, February 2, 1971, in Ramsar, Iran. In 1997, it was first observed. The topic for World Wetlands Day in 2020 is "Wetlands and biodiversity."

4 February - World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day is marked annually on February 4 and is honoured by the WHO to raise awareness of the disease and its treatments. The theme for 2020 is "I Am and I Will." The WHO claims that the theme is an inspiring call to action that encourages individual commitment and illustrates the ability of current individual action to have an impact on the future.

4 February - National Day of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka celebrates its Independence Day on February 4 of each year. On 4 February 1948, Sri Lanka was emancipated from British dominion.

4 February – Surajkund Crafts Mela

From February 4 through February 20, 2023, Surajkund, Haryana will host the Surajkund Crafts Mela. It honours Indian cultural heritage and folk traditions. This fair showcases the diversity and wealth of India's handicrafts, handlooms, and cultural heritage. One of the most well-known fairs is held annually at Surajkund, Haryana, close to Delhi, by the Haryana Tourism Department to promote handmade goods.

5 February to 13 February- Kala Ghoda Festival

The first day of the 2023 Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is February 5. The festival offers a wide range of activities that showcase Mumbai's rich artistic heritage.

6 February: International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

On February 6, people around the world mark the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation in an effort to raise awareness of the effects and issues that females have endured as a result of genital mutilation. There is no time to waste; we must band together, raise money, and take action to put a stop to female genital mutilation in 2021.

6 February to 12 February - International Development Week

The 30th anniversary of International Development Week (IDW), which is observed in Canada from February 6 through February 12, is this year. This day provides information on various jobs and career options in the field of international development.

8 February - Safer Internet Day

It is observed on February 8th of this year. The goal of the day is to bring all interested parties together to make the internet a better and safer place for everyone, particularly for children and young people.

10 February - National Deworming Day

It is celebrated on February 10th. The Government of India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is working to ensure that no child in the nation has worms.

10 February - World Pulses Day

To raise awareness of the nutritional and environmental advantages of pulses as a component of sustainable food production, it is marked on February 10.

11 February - World Day of the Sick

It is celebrated on February 11th. Pope John Paul II established the day to give Christians a chance to pray for individuals who are unwell.

11 February - International Day of Women and Girls in Science

On February 11, it is recognised that women and girls have an important part in science, not only as consumers but also as innovators. The goal of the day is to enable women and girls to participate fully and equally in science. Additionally, to promote gender equality and women's and girls' empowerment.

12 February – Darwin Day

Charles Darwin, the founder of evolutionary biology, was born on February 12, 1806, and every year, the date is recognised as Darwin Day. This day honours Darwin's contributions to the study of evolution and plants. Darwin's "Origin of Species" was named the most significant scholarly work of all time in 2015.

12 February - Abraham Lincoln's Birthday

The birthday of Abraham Lincoln, the most well-liked president in American history, is observed on February 12. Abraham Lincoln Day, Lincoln Day, and Lincoln's Birthday are other names for this particular day.

12 February - National Productivity Day

It is observed every year on February 12 in an effort to improve India's production culture. The National Productivity Council (NPC) observes it with a theme.

13 February - World Radio Day

On February 13, World Radio Day is observed to promote radio's significance. It serves as the main information source in a number of nations.

13 February – Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary

Sarojini Naidu, the Indian Nightingale, was born on February 13th, and this day is recognised as her birthday. Her parents, scholar and philosopher Aghornath Chattopadhyaya and Barada Sundari Devi, welcomed her into the world on February 13th, 1879 in Hyderabad. She served as the first female president of the Indian National Congress and as governor of United Province, which is today known as Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

14 February - Saint Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day, also known as the Feast of Saint Valentine, is honoured annually on February 14. Valentine's Day is named in honour of Saint Valentine, a Catholic priest who lived in Rome in the third century.

14 February - International Epilepsy Day

International Epilepsy Day is always commemorated on the second Monday in February; this year, it falls on February 14, the day before Valentine's Day. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the true nature of epilepsy and the urgent need for better care, treatment, and research funding.

18 February to 27 February - Taj Mahotsav

Every year on February 18th, Agra hosts the Taj Mahotsav or Taj Festival, which celebrates the rich cultural history of our nation. This festival will start on February 18 and run through February 27 in 2023. The Taj Mahal exhibits the best examples of Indian craftsmanship and unquestionably captures the grandeur of the Mughal Empire.

20 February - Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day

On February 20, Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day is observed in honour of the day the state officially became Arunachal Pradesh and became a Union Territory.

20 February - World Day of Social Justice

Every year on February 20, people around the world mark World Day of Social Justice to promote awareness of how social justice affects the fight against poverty. The main goals of this day are to foster social integration and full employment. On this day, we address topics like unemployment, isolation, and poverty.

21 February - International Mother Language Day

Every year on February 21st, people all around the world commemorate International Mother Language Day to raise awareness of the diversity of languages. This day encourages global linguistic and cultural diversity awareness. It was initially proclaimed by UNESCO on November 17, 1999.

22 February - World Thinking Day

Every year on February 22nd, Girl Scouts and Girl Guides in 150 different nations celebrate World Thinking Day, sometimes referred to as Thinking Day.

24 February – Central Excise Day

Every year on February 24, Central Excise Day is commemorated in India as a strategy to motivate excise department staff to perform their duties more effectively in order to reduce corruption in the manufacturing industry and provide the best exercise services possible.

27 February - World NGO Day

The purpose of the day is to recognise, celebrate, and respect all non-profit and non-governmental organisations, as well as the individuals who work for them and make contributions to society.

28 February – National Science Day

Every year on February 28th, India celebrates National Science Day to commemorate the day that Indian scientist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman discovered the Raman Effect. On February 28, 1928, he developed the Raman Effect, for which he was awarded the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics.

28 February - Rare Disease Day

The day promotes change for those who have a rare disease, their families, and the carers by increasing awareness of the condition.