National Beverage Day is an annual feast celebrated on May 6. It's quite hard to imagine a summer without chill beer and winter without a hot cup of coffee.

Irrespective of the climate, beverages have got a very own special place in the heart of a human. Let it be anything from milk, tea, coffee, fresh fruit juices, soft drinks to alcoholic drinks.

Every other kind of drinks is loved by all sorts of people across different places. They have indeed taken an incomparable position in the lives of us.

It's time to treat yourself and your taste buds with your favourite kind of irresistible drinks or refreshing beverages as it is National Beverage Day.