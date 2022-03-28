  • Menu
National Black Forest Cake Day
National Black Forest Cake Day

Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte is a word that is perhaps beyond the reach of many people who have not studied German. It's a rich world with a rich history, but perhaps a bit too exotic to describe a treat most of us are probably familiar with.

And what a treat it is! Filled with rich layers (usually 4) of chocolate sponge cake, mortared together with a flavorful whipped cream and a delicious assortment of cherries, then frosted and topped with more of the same.

That's right! The treat in question is a Black Forest Cake. And National Black Forest Cake Day celebrates this most amazing and interesting treat.

