National Brownie Day is the perfect chance to get in and indulge in all that decadent goodness that might be avoided the rest of the year. It's an ideal opportunity to go into some serious brownie overload–and not even feel bad about it. Because it's National Brownie Day!



The first brownies ever made set the bar for the grand indulgence that was to follow. Created for a ladies' fair luncheon in the late 1800's, the first variety of these was found bedecked in an apricot glaze and inundated with delicious walnuts. To this day the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago serves the same recipe as that served to these ladies well over a hundred years ago.

National Brownie Day was established by the millions of fans of this chocolatey-cakey treat, and the recipes that have cropped up over the years have been legion. From Chocolate Mint brownies to those made with rich swirls of caramel, the variations of brownies are limited only by the extent of the imagination.