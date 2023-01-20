  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

National Camcorder Day

National Camcorder Day
x
Highlights

National Camcorder Day is a tribute to videography of all varieties. Perhaps you’re a professional and enjoy shooting wildlife (with a lens, not a gun), or an extreme sports fan who attaches a GoPro to their helmet before jumping out of a plane.

National Camcorder Day is a tribute to videography of all varieties. Perhaps you're a professional and enjoy shooting wildlife (with a lens, not a gun), or an extreme sports fan who attaches a GoPro to their helmet before jumping out of a plane. Or maybe you just like recording memories that can be cherished forevermore, from weddings and birthdays, to your son dancing like an Egyptian to the Addams Family movie's end credits, for reasons that will never become evident. That last one may sound a little unbelievable but one of our web crew made a mistake when he was twelve, one that can't be erased because he doesn't know where his mum has hidden the tape.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X