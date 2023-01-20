National Camcorder Day is a tribute to videography of all varieties. Perhaps you're a professional and enjoy shooting wildlife (with a lens, not a gun), or an extreme sports fan who attaches a GoPro to their helmet before jumping out of a plane. Or maybe you just like recording memories that can be cherished forevermore, from weddings and birthdays, to your son dancing like an Egyptian to the Addams Family movie's end credits, for reasons that will never become evident. That last one may sound a little unbelievable but one of our web crew made a mistake when he was twelve, one that can't be erased because he doesn't know where his mum has hidden the tape.