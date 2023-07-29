National Cheesecake Day 2023 Date, History & Facts

National Cheesecake Day is the creamiest and tastiest holiday, celebrated on July 30 by consuming some of the tastiest cheesecakes ever made.

Cheese and confectionery are universally adored on their own. However, when viewed collectively, they garner a veritable cult following. It is believed that Cheesecake is originated in ancient Greece, as evidenced by its first mention in the Greek physician Aegimus’ cheesecake-making manual. Since then, cheesecake has been passed down from generation to generation and has been incorporated into numerous cultures.

History of National Cheesecake Day

Inexplicably, we don't know where cheesecakes originated, but they date back to ancient Greece. Cheese, flour and honey were the only ingredients in the recipe that was used at the time. Interestingly, cheesecake was served to Greek athletes during 776 BC. Olympic Games. When the Romans conquered ancient Greece, eggs and proper cooking techniques were first introduced.

Over time, the recipe was modified several times to achieve the ideal ratio of smooth to creamy texture, resulting in the well-known American cheesecake! William Lawrence, a New York milkman, accidentally invented cream cheese in 1872 while trying to replicate a French cheese called Neufchatel. Talk about good fortune! Cream cheese became so popular and in such high demand that it was packaged and distributed to all stores in the region.

Eventually, a German immigrant named Arnold Reuben residing in New York was served cheesecake at an event he attended. Because he was so captivated and intrigued by the dessert, he decided to experiment with the recipe to create the New York Cheesecake as we know it today.

Different cities, such as Chicago and Pennsylvania, developed their own variations of New York cheesecake, such as Chicago cheesecake and Pennsylvania cheesecake. It became such an integral part of American culture that on July 30, 1985, it was decided that National Cheesecake Day would be celebrated annually.

Facts about cheesecake

1. It is totally up to you if your cheesecake should be baked.

2. Once upon a time, cheesecake-flavoured postage stamps were readily available.

3. Cheesecake is rich in vitamin A, riboflavin, protein, and phosphorus.

4. Cheesecake is a type of cake.

5. In ancient Greece, cheesecake was a popular wedding "cake," and it was customary for the bride to prepare it and offer it to her husband as a sweet gesture.