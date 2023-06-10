National children’s day, history, significance and quotes

National Children's Day has its roots in various historical and cultural contexts. Here's a brief overview of its history, significance, and some quotes related to this special day:



History:

• The origin of Children’s Day can be traced back to the early 20th century when various child-focused organisations and advocates began calling for a day to recognise and celebrate children’s rights and well-being.

• The United Nations plays a significant role in promoting and protecting children's rights globally. In 1954, the United Nations established Universal Children's Day, celebrated on November 20th, to promote international togetherness and awareness of children's rights.

• Many countries have also designated their own National Children's Day to highlight local concerns, issues, and initiatives related to children.

Significance:

• National Children’s Day holds great significance as it emphasises the importance of children in society and raises awareness about their rights, health, safety, and well-being.

• It serves as a reminder for individuals, communities, and governments to prioritise the needs and interests of children and to work towards creating a nurturing and inclusive environment for them.

• National Children’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate children's accomplishments, talents, and potential while advocating for their rights and addressing the challenges they face.

Quotes:

“Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together, they make this world a beautiful garden.”- Anonymous

“Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future.” - John F. Kennedy

“There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way it treats its children.” - Nelson Mandela

“Children are not things to be molded, but are people to be unfolded.” - Jess Lair

“Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

These quotes reflect the significance of children, their potential, and the responsibility we have to provide them with love, care, and support as they grow and develop into the leaders and contributors of tomorrow.