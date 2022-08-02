There is magic between the covers of a coloring book, a type of magic that can take us away and walk us into a million worlds.

Further, coloring books make artists of us all, whether we decide to be Rembrandt with his realistic colors and patterns, or Picasso with his odd cubist designs and surreal colors.

National Coloring Book Day encourages us to get back to the days of our youth, and dive between the pages of a coloring book.

