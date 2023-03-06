National Dentist's Day

Not a fan of the dentist? You're not alone, but if this often disliked profession didn't exist, our penchant for sugars and sweet treats would have destroyed our pearly gnashers a long time ago. Love them or hate them, there's certainly an argument to say that dentists are one of the most important professionals you can get in the health industry. After all, without our teeth, where would we be?

Dentist's day is mean to honor our favorite nerve-wracking experience in the dentist's chair. While many aren't always too keen on getting their teeth checked, sorting out cavities and stopping decay in its tracks is key to a long and healthy life – so today, say thank you!