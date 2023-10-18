National Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Research Reveals How to Spot the Warning Signs of Abuse

October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and, in collaboration with the National Domestic Violence Hotline (US), Bumble has launched a resource to spot potential warning signs of abuse, to educate those They begin to feel as if their partner or a loved one's partner is becoming abusive in terms of behaviours to watch out for.



Created to prioritise healthy, equitable relationships, Bumble has partnered with Bloom, a free online support program for trauma survivors, to offer resources and build community, including one-on-one chat, on-demand courses, survivor-created resources, and trauma . -informed therapists and, in some cases, six therapy sessions. Bloom's curriculum is now also available in Hindi in India. A recent survey of those who use Bloom's services reported that once they referred to Bloom, 69% felt it had impacted or could impact them positively. All Bumble partnerships are aligned with the app's commitment to protecting the privacy of our users and reflect its global approach to privacy compliance.

It's not always easy to know at the beginning of a relationship whether it will become abusive. In fact, in the early stages of a relationship, many abusive people seem perfect on the surface, or like the partner of their dreams. However, possessive and controlling behaviours do not always appear overnight, but rather emerge and intensify as the relationship grows.

Warning signs of an abusive relationship can manifest in various ways. Here are some common indicators:

1. Physical Abuse:

• Unexplained injuries or frequent injuries.

• Bruises, cuts, or marks that are not adequately explained.

2. Emotional/Psychological Abuse:

• Constant criticism or humiliation.

• Controlling behavior, such as monitoring activities or isolating from friends and family.

• Manipulation and gaslighting—making the victim doubt their own perceptions.

3. Verbal Abuse:

• Insults, name-calling, or demeaning language.

• Threats of violence or harm.

4. Sexual Abuse:

• Coercion or force in sexual activities.

• Ignoring the partner's feelings about sex.

5. Financial Abuse:

• Controlling access to money or financial resources.

• Sabotaging the partner's job or employment opportunities.

6. Jealousy and Possessiveness:

• Excessive jealousy or possessive behavior.

• Accusations of infidelity without basis.

7. Drastic Mood Swings:

• Rapid and extreme mood changes.

• Explosive anger or rage.

8. Social Isolation:

• Discouraging or preventing the victim from maintaining social connections.

9. Constant Monitoring:

• Monitoring phone calls, texts, or online activities without consent.

10. Lack of Respect for Boundaries:

• Disregard for personal boundaries and consent.

It's important to remember that these signs may not always be easily noticeable, and abusive behavior can escalate over time. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, seeking help from friends, family, or professionals is crucial. Organizations like domestic violence hotlines and local support groups can provide assistance and guidance.

Some other signs of abuse include:

• Look at you or act in a way that scares you.

• Control who you see, where you go or what you do

• Taking your money or refusing to give you spending money

• Prevent you from making your own decisions

• Telling you that you are a bad father or threatening to harm or take your children away from you.

• Prevent you from working or attending school.

• Destroy your property or threaten to hurt or kill your pets

• Pushing, slapping, choking or hitting you.

• Try to stop you from pressing charges