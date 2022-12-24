National Eggnog Day

We all know that famous holiday drink, the one sold in stores only during the length of November through December. It's eggnog! Whether we buy it in stores so the whole family can have a glass or make our own, eggnog has always been a staple drink for theChristmas season.

Eggnog is historically also known as milk punch or egg milk punch when it is mixed with an alcoholic beverage. It's a rich, chilled, creamy, and sweetened dairy drink traditionally created with milk and/or cream, sugar, whipped eggs which helps it gain it's frothy texture, and sometimes mixed spirits.