National Escape Day

The idea of taking a vacation has been around for a long time, although it's hard to trace it back exactly. In the past, the ability to take time to rest and escape from normal life would have typically been an option only for those who were particularly wealthy or powerful because average workers simply couldn't afford to take the time off.

As the world has been industrialized and modern workers have gained rights for themselves related to safety and working conditions, the practice of taking paid vacations or paid time off has evolved. Today, at least in most developed countries, it is now commonplace to allow regular, full-time workers some sort of time off for rest and vacation.