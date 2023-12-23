National Farmer’s Day 2023: Kisan Diwas History, Significance, and 6 Quotes by Chaudhary Charan Singh

National Farmer's Day, also known as Kisan Diwas, is a national holiday in India celebrated annually on December 23rd. It is a day to honour the invaluable contributions of farmers to the nation's food security and economic well-being. This year, Kisan Diwas holds particular significance as it marks the 123rd birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India and a champion of farmers' rights.

History of Kisan Diwas

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born on December 23, 1902, in a Jat farmer family in Uttar Pradesh. He rose to prominence as a farmer leader and politician, advocating for the rights and welfare of India's agricultural community. After serving as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for several years, he became the fifth Prime Minister of India in 1979.

In recognition of his significant contributions to Indian agriculture, the Government of India declared December 23rd as National Farmer's Day in 1997. This day serves as a reminder of the crucial role farmers play in ensuring food security for the nation's 1.3 billion people.

Significance of Kisan Diwas

Kisan Diwas is a day to celebrate the immense contributions of farmers to the Indian economy and society. Farmers are the backbone of the nation's food security, working tirelessly to produce the food that sustains the entire population.

Kisan Diwas also highlights the challenges faced by farmers in India. These challenges include low income, lack of access to irrigation and credit facilities, and the vagaries of weather. The day serves as a platform to raise awareness about these issues and advocate for policies that improve the lives of farmers.

6 Quotes by Chaudhary Charan Singh on Farmers

"No farmer has ever become rich by depending on others. They become rich by their own hard work."

"If agriculture flourishes, the nation prospers. If agriculture withers, the nation withers."

"The greatest service to this country is to see that the farmers are prosperous."

"Give water to a barren land and it will smile back at you in the form of golden crops."

"The farmer is the only true socialist. He produces from the land and shares it with all."

"A farmer is God. Without him, what will you eat?"

National Farmer's Day is a vital reminder of the critical role farmers play in our lives. By acknowledging their contributions and addressing the challenges they face, we can work towards a future where our farmers are prosperous and food security is guaranteed for all.

I hope this article provides a comprehensive overview of National Farmer's Day, its history, significance, and the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh. Let us all take this opportunity to appreciate the hard work and dedication of our farmers and work towards a brighter future for Indian agriculture.