Live
- Fintech platform Xalts acquires Contour Network to create ‘Plaid for Trade’
- Maha Assembly unanimously passes 10% Maratha quotas bill
- Special status for Mangaluru hospital
- MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy joined YSRCP
- Elephant attack causes chaos in Sakleshpura
- Akasa Air adopts Digi Yatra’s facial recognition system at 9 airports
- Drought pronounced: Drinking water crisis looms over Kodagu
- Complaint in Raj court against Rahul's remarks on PM, hearing on Feb 23
- PM to virtually launch facilities at NITK today
- Come clean on your daughter’s IT firm dealings: Satheesan asks Vijayan
Just In
National Handcuff Day
Highlights
National Handcuff Day marks the occasion back in 1912, on February 20th, when a patent was granted to George A.
National Handcuff Day marks the occasion back in 1912, on February 20th, when a patent was granted to George A.
Carney for a revolutionary new style of handcuff.
This new design became the de facto restraint of law enforcement agencies worldwide.
Lightweight and easier to use than previous handcuffs, Carney’s revolutionary “swinging bow ratchet – type” handcuff design allows a subject to be secured without the use of a key. Before that handcuffs were heavy and bulky and there was no standard style at all. Carney’s design was always ready and easier to compare to older models.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS