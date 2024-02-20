National Handcuff Day marks the occasion back in 1912, on February 20th, when a patent was granted to George A.

Carney for a revolutionary new style of handcuff.

This new design became the de facto restraint of law enforcement agencies worldwide.

Lightweight and easier to use than previous handcuffs, Carney’s revolutionary “swinging bow ratchet – type” handcuff design allows a subject to be secured without the use of a key. Before that handcuffs were heavy and bulky and there was no standard style at all. Carney’s design was always ready and easier to compare to older models.