National Happy Hour Day

There is a period during the day when joy, that draught of liquid happiness, can be bought at a discount.

Every bar in the world honors it, and every patron waits for it to enjoy their drinks with the knowledge of a purse not quite so much lighter as it might have been otherwise.

In the best of establishments, the name itself is a misnomer, as it lasts for two or more, giving us all a chance to find that joy for a pittance. National Happy Hour Day celebrates this time and the moments of pure bliss it brings to its patrons.

