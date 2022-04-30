If you're like most people, you're utterly sick of the complete lack of honesty that exists in the world today. Whether it's companies using misleading language on their products (Blueberry Muffins, contain no blueberries) or politicians being incapable of telling the whole truth of a situation, today's society is utterly inundated with a world of people and companies trying to sell us a line. And, honestly, it can get pretty exhausting!



National Honesty Day exists to encourage people from every walk of life, and especially those who are powerful and in charge, to try being honest with their constituents and customers. So now is the time to learn about and get ready to celebrate Honesty Day!