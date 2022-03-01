  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

National Horse Protection Day

National Horse Protection Day
x

National Horse Protection Day

Highlights

The majestic horse has long been considered a close companion of humans and a vital contributor to our species' progress.

The majestic horse has long been considered a close companion of humans and a vital contributor to our species' progress.

National Horse Protection Day is all about returning the love of our four-legged friends by raising awareness of the various plights that horses face and by protecting them from abuse, exploitation and neglect.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X