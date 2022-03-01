National Horse Protection Day
The majestic horse has long been considered a close companion of humans and a vital contributor to our species' progress.
National Horse Protection Day is all about returning the love of our four-legged friends by raising awareness of the various plights that horses face and by protecting them from abuse, exploitation and neglect.
