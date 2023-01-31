Made with creamy milk and yummy cocoa, this sugary sweet treat is delicious when enjoyed by itself, or can be a great basic recipe that can then be used to get creative with by adding unique flavors, spices and even liqueurs.

Oh the joy of a cup of steamy hot chocolate on a cold winter day! Hot chocolate provides a delicious and sweet treat that warms the body and the heart.

It's time to learn more about and celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day!

Hot chocolate has a long and delightful history that goes along with the history of the cacao bean. In fact, the first way that chocolate was enjoyed was as a beverage, although quite different from the way people drink hot chocolate today. When cacao beans were first used by ancient people groups, the beans were likely ground coarsely and placed in hot water to create a bitter drink that was used in religious ceremonies.

As chocolate beans and sugar both became more accessible in Europe, the cocoa solids were then used to make chocolate bars and chocolate candies. But a favorite continues to be the warm, sweet milky beverage that is known as hot chocolate!

By 1828, powdered chocolate was made that made it much easier to stir into milk. And when Nesquik was invented in 1948, the first chocolate milk powder made a quick and tasty addition to milk that could also be heated up into hot chocolate.

National Hot Chocolate Day was established to show appreciation for and encourage the celebration of this delicious drink that soothes and comforts the youngest and oldest of souls – and everyone in between!