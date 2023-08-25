We all have fights with our nearest and dearest now and again. Whether a sibling dispute, a marital tiff, a spat with a best friend or a clash with the parents; whether it’s about a lie, a misunderstanding, relationships or the state of the kitchen, today it’s time to kiss and make up.

Sometimes a grudge gets held too long or we allow the little things that irritate us in a relationship to become bigger than they really are; National Kiss And Make Up Day works to end those frosty silences, mood swings and critical comments. Instead, buy the person you love flowers, say sorry and tell them how much they mean to you, or if all else fails chocolate is usually a swift way to a person’s heart.

Today celebrates the fact that kissing and making up is the best part of an argument (especially where lovers are concerned), and sometimes even makes the fight worthwhile. Annoying habits and irritability aside, it’s good to have the people you love around you. So, remember not to take loved ones for granted and appreciate the good stuff in your relationship. Top it all off with a big smooch and you’ve fully embraced the spirit of the day.

The best way to celebrate National Kiss And Make Up Day is to kiss and make up, of course! Think about a relationship that has gone south over the past few years. This could be a relationship that has been totally destroyed or it could be a relationship that has faded away. OIt may even be a relationship that you don’t think you need.-