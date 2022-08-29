Lemons have become more and more popular since 1493 when Christopher Columbus first bought lemons to the New World. Since then, they have been a sign of wealth, a common name for children and became known for their bitter taste.



However, lemon juice has so many uses, it seemed appropriate to dedicate an entire day of the year to it, and thus, National Lemon Juice Day was born. It has been celebrated for many years, although it is hard to say exactly how many take part.