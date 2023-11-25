National Milk Day 2023 in India: Why is it celebrated? Learn the history and meaning

National Milk Day 2023: Milk is extremely nutritious. Loaded with essential nutrients such as calcium, phosphorus and vitamins, milk contributes to the nutrition of the body. Daily consumption of milk and dairy products has multiple benefits. Helps keep bones strong and reduces the risk of cognitive decline. It also helps boost the body's immunity and strengthen cardiovascular health. Every year National Milk Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of milk consumption and how it can benefit us.

As we prepare to celebrate this year's National Milk Day, here are some things you need to know:

National Milk DayDate:

Every year, National Milk Day is celebrated on November 26. This year, the special day falls on a Sunday.

National Milk Day History:

National Milk Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, the architect of India's White Revolution. Dr Verghese Kurien began his journey in the dairy industry after his return from the USA. His contributions to the establishment of the Kaira District Milk Producers Cooperative Ltd. are lauded. The company subsequently evolved into a of the most recognised brands in the country: Amul. Dr. Kurien also led the White Revolution that completely changed the military landscape.

It was done through Operation Flood in three phases, which focused on creating a nationwide dairy network, boosting milk production and ensuring fair prices for all farmers. In 2014, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Indian Dairy Association (IDA) and 22 state-level dairy federations decided to celebrate National Milk Day on the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien. Hence the special day is celebrated on November 26 every year.

National Milk Day Meaning:

The importance of milk in our diet and in the country's economy is enormous. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien and also raises awareness about the importance of milk in our lives.