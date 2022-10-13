National No Bra Day is about the fight against breast cancer. A lot of people know someone who has experienced breast cancer. It is a horrible disease, which can have a heartbreaking conclusion. National No Bra Day encourages women around the world to ditch their bra to raise awareness for this disease. It is a great day in terms of supporting women who have experienced breast cancer or are going through it at the moment, as well as raising awareness about the condition so that we can, hopefully, find a cure for it.

Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer. In fact, it is believed that one in eight women will be diagnosed with this illness in their lifetime. That's a pretty high number! While there is a good chance of recovery, there have been a lot of women who have lost their lives because of this terrible disease.