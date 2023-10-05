National Poetry Day got its start in the UK in 1994 when it was founded by William Sieghart. The purpose of the day was to promote the beauty that this type of art form brings to life, including through the display of public poetry readings.

Coordinated by the UK charitable organization, the Forward Arts Foundation, this event works to celebrate excellence and increase the audience for poetry through a variety of activities. Other organizations in the UK also collaborate in putting on National Poetry Day, including The Scottish Poetry Library, The Poetry Book Society, Arts Council England, Literature Wales and a variety of others. Each year, National Poetry Day has been given a theme that offers poets and other participants a guideline around which to consider their creative works.