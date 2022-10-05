National Pumpkin Seed Day
Highlights
For centuries, pumpkin seeds have been appreciated for their nutritional values, particularly in ancient native cultures such as Aztecs and Mayans.
For centuries, pumpkin seeds have been appreciated for their nutritional values, particularly in ancient native cultures such as Aztecs and Mayans. A highly nutritious plant-based food, pumpkin seeds offer tons of protein, vitamins, minerals and other substances with nutritional value.
Now, National Pumpkin Seed Day offers the ideal opportunity to enjoy and appreciate everything to do with this small but mighty food.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS