National Red Wine Day is an ideal time to take a look at the past of the red wine industry and see how it developed into modern times. Wine's history goes back several thousand years. It is estimated that Chinese people in the Henana province may have been the first ones to create something like red wine, perhaps around 7000 BC.

This would have been a drink that was made of wild grapes as well as honey and rice as well as hawthorn fruit. The concoction was stored in clay jars with yeast on the skins causing it to be fermented.

The history of wine continues through the centuries. A recent discovery in 2007 in Armenia dates the first winery in the world at around 6100 BC. This earliest, prehistoric form of wine production took place in a cave was discovered by archaeologists from Armenia as well as Ireland.