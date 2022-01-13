National Sticker Day is a day to celebrate all things related to stickers, from the custom made to the everyday label. Every sticker has a story. They can be used for decoration or information depending on the situation. They can come in many different shapes, sizes and colors and can be used on a variety of things for example lunch boxes, in paper planners, lockers or notebooks. Some of them are even scented!

Whether appreciated by adults or children, stickers can be used to decorate, inform and delight. So now it's time to learn about and celebrate National Sticker Day!

National Sticker Day is celebrated on January 13 in honor of R. Stanton Avery, who was born on that day in 1907. It was R. Stanton Avery who invented the modern version of the sticker in 1935, launching a new company and a new industry, which is fairly impressive considering he wasn't even 30 years old yet!