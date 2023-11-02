Live
- UAPA case: Delhi court sends NewsClick editor, HR head to judicial custody till Dec 1
- KCR Couole performs Yantar Pooja as part of Rajashyamala
- Latest beautiful Photos of Anu Emmanuel's Shared on Social Media.
- SAP, Stanford University join hands to help build responsible AI
- Bribery case against CM Vijayan: Vigilance Court should have ordered initial probe, says amicus curiae
- NSDC, HCLTech join hands to bridge skills gap in tech, engineering sectors
- How Manoj Tiwari had prior knowledge of ED summons to Kejriwal: AAP
- Modi in Centre, Khattar in Haryana will take country forward: Amit Shah
- Thomas Cook Q2 PAT at Rs 25.42 cr
- 31 out of 38 re-contesting MLAs' assets in Mizoram increased from 3% to 209% in 5 years: Report
Just In
National Stress Awareness Day
Highlights
National Stress Awareness Day was established in 1998 by the International Stress Management Association (ISMA) to help provide information on stress,...
National Stress Awareness Day was established in 1998 by the International Stress Management Association (ISMA) to help provide information on stress, and strategies on how to address it for both companies and individuals.
The organization is particularly focused on business relationships and reducing stress in the workplace. Their aim is to help employers and employees support each other by providing comprehensive guides to establishing a program within their organization. They also seek to assist individuals by encouraging them to look after their health and well-being on a day-to-day basis.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS