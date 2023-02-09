National Umbrella Day celebrates this useful device that has been with us for quite a long time and has served every purpose from practical to fanciful since its creation.

Just how long has the umbrella been with us? Long enough that it's permeated every culture across the globe, and originated from more than one.

The popularity of the umbrella extended beyond its usefulness for protecting us from sun and rain, special efforts were made to turn these simple devices into exquisite works of art, some of them even being made of lace or lavishly decorated paper, and were carried by the most influential and beautiful people in the world.