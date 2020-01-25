National Voters Day 2020: Electoral Literacy for a Stronger Democracy

In India National Voters' day is celebrated on 25th January since 2011 to mark the foundation day of Election Commission of India (ECI). This year, National Voters Day is celebrated for the 10th time in India. This day aims at making people aware of their voting rights and to appeal to the new eligible generation, to vote and contribute to the electoral political process.

Every year the National Voters' Day celebrations emphasis on a specific theme. This year, the theme is 'Electoral Literacy for a Stronger Democracy.'

Election Commission of India was established in 1950 to supervise the smooth organisation of elections in the country that warranty universal adult the right to vote to the Indian citizens who are above the age of 18.

For which, the commission does a rigorous activity every year to determine all the eligible voters who are above 18 years of age as on January 1st under each polling station area in India. The commission then registers these eligible voters and give them their elector photo identity cards on 25th January.

Ours is the largest democracy in the world with 91 crore registered voters. The ECI initiated the celebration of National Voters' Day in India to highlight the value and importance of every vote. Its primary purpose is to encourage, facilitate and maximise the enrolment of new voters and active participation of the active voters.

Voters Day Celebrations in Khammam, Telangana

On Friday, District Collector R V Karnan organised a video-conference with Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs), tahsildars and booth level officers from Khammam to review preparations for the celebration on January 25. For the unique campaign of summary revision of electoral rolls, the polling booth level officials were asked to be available at their booths on Saturday and Sunday. For celebrating Voters Day MPDOs, tahsildars and booth level officers need to make arrangements.