Live
- ChatGPT officiates wedding of US couple in absence of priest
- JIMEX 23' aims to foster mutual cooperation and reaffirm shared commitment
- Transcending Language Boundaries: Zee Theatre Brings its Rich Repertoire of Socially Relevant Teleplays to Telangana & Andhra Pradesh
- How should you discard your mobile phone?
- IMT Hyderabad’s PGDM Batch of 2023-25 Embarks on Inspiring Community Connect Visit
- KTR inaugurates Stellantis Digital Hub in Hyderabad
- Awareness programme on Cyber Bullying, Cyber Financial Frauds
- Evolve Back Hampi official venue partner to host the Third Culture Working Group and the Third G20 Sherpa meetings
- Prices increased of chili, ginger, coriander following Tomato
- Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar lock horns over bed, AC
National Workaholics Day 2023: Wishes and Messages That You Can Send to Your Workaholic Friend, Colleague
Some people are passionate about their job and genuinely enjoy the challenges it presents
Some people are passionate about their job and genuinely enjoy the challenges it presents. National Workaholics Day is celebrated annually on July 5 to recognize the dedication and hard work of people who are often labeled as workaholics. While the term "workaholic" is often used with a negative connotation, it's also important to recognize that some people are passionate about their job and genuinely enjoy the challenges it presents. We can all know a workaholic, so in this National
On Workaholics Day, it's important to show appreciation and concern for their well-being. We have selected messages that you can send to all workaholics to remind them that working is good, but not at the expense of their health and social life.
National Workaholics Day 2023: Wishes and Messages
• Happy National Workaholics Day! Remember to take a break and recharge today.
• Wishing all the dedicated workaholics a wonderful day! Take time for yourself too.
• Cheers to the first-to-arrive, last-to-leave superheroes! Happy Workaholics Day.
• On National Workaholics Day, don't forget to find joy outside of work too.
• Happy National Workaholics Day! Remember, work-life balance is essential!
• To the hardworking souls, remember to rest and rejuvenate. Happy Workaholics Day.
• Celebrating the workaholics who give it their all! Take a moment to relax today.
• Happy National Workaholics Day! Remember to find time for relaxation and self-care alongside your work.
• Today is National Workaholics Day, take a step back and enjoy life beyond work.
• Happy National Workaholics Day! Your unwavering dedication and passion are truly inspiring.
• Happy National Workaholics Day to the one who goes the extra mile! Thank you for your relentless efforts.
• Happy National Workaholics Day! Explore activities that bring you joy outside of work and nourish your soul.