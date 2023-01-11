The origins of this National Youth Day in India date back to 1984 when the government determined this day should be set aside annually to pay attention to the young people of the culture. National Youth Day is celebrated in India on January 12, which is in honor of the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, who was an influential figure in India in the 19th century and a firm believer in the power of youth. Swami Vivekananda promoted philosophies and ideals that might be a great source of inspiration and for the youth of the country of India.



National Youth Day is traditionally celebrated at schools and colleges in India with all sorts of events including speeches, music, seminars, processions, sports, competitions and many other activities.