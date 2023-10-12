Navratri 2023: Shine Bright with Festive Makeup and Hairstyle Inspirations

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2023: Navratri is approaching! For some, Navratri means energetic Dandiya and Garba dance nights, while others focus on the religious aspects. The festival will start on October 15, and end on October 23. Regardless, Navratri is a significant festival in Indian culture, and it's the perfect time to get creative with your hair and makeup.



When it comes to choosing hairstyles for Navratri, you have a wide range of options. You can try braids, buns, or simply add a lovely accessory and let your hair down. It's completely your choice! If you're curious about how to create Navratri-inspired hair and makeup looks, here's a step-by-step guide to help you.

Navratri Make-Up Ideas

GLOWING GODDESS

Nothing screams divine like an ethereal glowing face. To get the perfect glowing face makeup, follow these steps:

Step 1: Start by applying a hydrating moisturizer to your face, followed by a tinted primer. The primer acts as a base for your makeup and makes application smoother.

Step 2: Spritz your face with a face mist in between steps to help your makeup blend seamlessly.

Step 3: For that radiant glow, mix a small amount of highlighter with your foundation. Opt for a cream-based or liquid highlighter for the best results. Apply this mixture as you would your foundation, and you'll have a dewy complexion in no time.

You can go in with a little bit of a concealer under your eye to bring the look all together.

MONOCHROME FOR THE WIN

In the fashion world, monochrome outfits have always been a hit. They're perfect when you want your attention to stand out and be the center of attention. Here's how you can create a monochrome makeup look:

Step 1: Start by applying a creamy foundation to create a smooth base.

Step 2: Choose a blush color that matches your monochrome outfit. You can go for pink, red, or a shade of brown to give your cheeks a healthy, rosy glow.

Step 3: For your eyes, stick to the same colour theme and apply shimmery eyeshadow in that shade. If you want to add a unique touch, experiment with graphic eyeliner in the same color.

Step 4: Complete the look by applying a lipstick that complements the overall colour scheme.

With a single-color palette, you can create a stunning and picture-perfect Navratri makeup look that complements your monochrome outfit.

GOLDEN MAGIC

Step 1: Start with your regular makeup routine and then select a gold shade that complements your skin tone. Apply a small amount of this gold eyeshadow in the inner corner of your eyes and at the center of your eyelids. Blend it well for a subtle, shimmery effect.

Step 2: Opt for dramatic eyelashes to enhance the golden color and make your eyes pop.

Step 3: To complement the gold, use a warm bronzer. Sweep it on your cheekbones, temples, and forehead to create a harmonious look.

Step 4: Finish off the look with a nude matte lipstick shade.

With this makeup, your Instagram photos will definitely capture that radiant and festive vibe of Garba night.

ROLLING NETWORKS

Red is the heart of all celebrations, so why not create your Navratri makeup look around this vibrant color? Here's a simple guide to achieve it:

Step 1: Begin with a radiant base makeup and add some bronzer to contour your face.

Step 2: Make your eyes pop by applying long-lasting kajal on your upper and lower eyelids. Finish off with some volumizing mascara.

Step 3: The spotlight should be on your bold red lips, so choose your boldest shade and flare it.

And if you want to take it a step further, apply a subtle red blush to your cheeks for a healthy glow.

Navratri Hairstyles For Long Hair

SIDE-SWEPT BANGS TO SWEEP EVERYONE OFF THEIR FEET

Start by curling each section of your hair with a curling iron and running the iron through the rest of your hair to create beautiful waves. To give your hair more bounce and enhance the definition and movement of the waves, use a volume-inducing spray. Finish the look by taming your bangs with a few drops of an anti-frizz serum.

TWISTED TENDRILS FOR THE OLD SOUL IN YOU

Start by parting your hair down the middle. Gather all your hair into a low ponytail, securing it with a hairband. Then, twist the hair around the hairband, forming a bun at the base. When the end of the ponytail reaches the bottom, simply pull the ends back out through the middle of the bun. You can use bobby pins or spin-pins to tidy up any loose strands. To add some style, leave a few strands out at the front to frame your face.

FISHTAIL BRAID

If you're planning to have a fun-filled night of singing, dancing, and festive joy during Navratri, the last thing you don't want is a complicated hairstyle that will bother you all night. What you need is a simple and hassle-free hairstyle that not only looks great but also keeps your hair neatly in place so it doesn't interfere when you're dancing the Garba. In situations like this, a classic fishtail braid is the perfect choice.

TOP KNOT

Top knots are a popular hairstyle on the runways and although they are often seen with Western outfits, there is no rule that says you can't break the trend. After all, fashion is about creating new styles! So, this Navratri, get ready to elevate your traditional outfits by adding a top knot hairstyle for an envy-worthy, elegant look.