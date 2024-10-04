Navratri 2024 Day 2: Worship Maa Brahmacharini - Rituals, Colour to Wear, Aarti, and Auspicious Times

The second day of Shardiya Navratri falls on October 4, 2024. According to the Hindu calendar, this day is observed on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin. On this day, devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini, the second form of Maa Durga.

Significance of Maa Brahmacharini

Maa Brahmacharini is revered for her immense devotion and dedication to strict penance, symbolizing the essence of perseverance and wisdom. She is depicted in white attire, holding a kamandal (water pot) and a rosary, which reflect her dedication to austerity and spiritual wisdom. This form of the goddess is worshipped on the second day of Navratri.

Auspicious Yogas and Planetary Influence

The day is considered highly auspicious as it brings a combination of Vaidhrithi Yoga and Chitra Nakshatra, with the Moon positioned in Libra. This alignment enhances the spiritual significance of worshipping Maa Brahmacharini, making it a powerful day for devotion and prayers.

Key Auspicious Timings on October 4, 2024

• Ashwin Shukla Dwitiya Tithi Begins: October 4, 2:58 AM

• Ashwin Shukla Dwitiya Tithi Ends: October 5, 5:30 AM

Key Muhurats for the Day:

• Brahma Muhurat: 04:38 AM to 05:27 AM

• Abhijeet Muhurat: 11:46 AM to 12:33 PM

• Amrit Kaal: 11:24 AM to 01:13 PM

• Vijay Muhurat: 02:07 PM to 02:55 PM

Choghadiya Muhurats:

• Shubh-Uttam Muhurat: 06:15 AM to 07:44 AM

• Chara-Aam Muhurat: 10:41 AM to 12:10 PM

• Laabh-Unnati Muhurat: 12:10 PM to 01:38 PM

• Amrit-Sarvottam Muhurat: 01:38 PM to 03:07 PM

• Shubh-Uttam Muhurat: 04:36 PM to 06:04 PM

Rituals and Worship of Maa Brahmacharini

Preparations for Puja

Devotees begin their day by taking a bath and resolving to observe a fast in honor of Maa Brahmacharini. The puja is performed by offering rice, kumkum (vermilion), fresh flowers, fruits, incense sticks, and lighting oil lamps. Devotees chant the mantras dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini throughout the worship process.

Offering and Mantras

A garland of jasmine flowers is offered to the goddess, followed by the offering of sugar and Panchamrit (a sacred mixture of milk, yogurt, honey, sugar, and ghee). It is also considered auspicious to recite the Durga Chalisa and read from the Shri Durga Saptashati during the puja.

Important Mantras for Maa Brahmacharini Puja:

1. Om Devi Brahmacharinya Namah

2. Brahmacharyaitum Sheelam Yasya Sa Brahmacharini.

Sachchidanand Sushila Cha Vishwarupa Namostute.

3. Namastasyai, Namastasyai, Namastasyai, Namo Namah (in praise of Maa Brahmacharini as the embodiment of penance and purity)

Offerings (Bhog)

The primary offerings made to Maa Brahmacharini during the worship include Panchamrit and sugar. These are considered highly favourable for invoking her blessings.

Performing the Aarti

The worship culminates with the Aarti of Maa Brahmacharini, accompanied by the recitation of her mantras. The Aarti is a crucial part of the puja as it signifies the offering of light and devotion to the goddess.

Colour to Wear on Day 2 of Navratri

On the second day of Navratri, white is the recommended colour for devotees. The colour represents purity and tranquillity, resonating with the qualities of Maa Brahmacharini. Devotees wearing white symbolize a spiritual connection and purity in devotion.

By observing these rituals, devotees seek Maa Brahmacharini's blessings for peace, knowledge, and strength to overcome life's challenges.