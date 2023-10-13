New Delhi: 3 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Amarrass Nights to pay tribute to Fateh Ali Khan

New Delhi : Amarrass Nights, a platform to promote and nurture folk artistes, will pay homage to late qawwali virtuoso Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 75th birth anniversary here at the Sunder Nursery.

The new season of the Amarrass Nights started on September 22 with a musical evening featuring performances by Guy Buttery, Danny Kuttner and Dastaan LIVE. The season’s second musical evening will be held on October 13, when the birthday of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is celebrated.

The music gala will feature performances by Rehmat-e-Nusrat, a group of young qawwals from Uttarakhand’s Kumaon hills who consider Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan their guru and muse.

They will be performing some of Khan’s most loved qawwalis. The evening will also see a performance by Mandolin Sisters.

The music duo include Sreeusha and Sireesha from Tamil Nadu who are the only sisters in India to play the mandolin. Their performances are rooted in a musical tradition which draws its lineage from Carnatic music. “We are so tuned and together that we wear matching outfits, share the same circle of friends and even play as one, our fingers sliding in perfect unison over our fret,” the Mandolin Sisters said.

The two sisters have performed at over 3,000 concerts in India and abroad, including Singapore, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Czech Republic and Colombia.

Amarrass Nights is organised by Gurgaon-based label Amarrass Records and Amarrass Society for Performing Arts at iconic locations across Delhi since 2009.

Over the past decade, Amarrass has produced over 40 world-class events in Delhi/NCR, Jaipur and beyond with concerts by Barmer Boys, Charanjit Singh, Lakha Khan and late Sakar Khan, Gabacho Maroconnection, Madou Sidiki Diabate, Bagga Khan, Askari Naqvi, Jumme Khan and many more.