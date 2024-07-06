Nita Ambani Dazzles at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet

Nita Mukesh Ambani captivated the audience with a stunning performance at her son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. Accompanied by family members Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal, Nita's entrance was nothing short of spectacular. She performed to the tune of "Om Shanti Om," wearing a vibrant pink lehenga designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

An Exquisite Ensemble by Falguni and Shane Peacock

The opulent lehenga featured intricate embellishments and jewel enhancements, showcasing the designers' exquisite craftsmanship. Nita's ensemble also included a pink dupatta with detailed thread work, creatively draped to give the illusion of a saree pallu. This unique styling was complemented by Nita’s elegant dance moves.

Stunning Accessories and Makeup

Nita Ambani accessorized her outfit with a luminous diamond necklace, matha patti, and bangles, adding a timeless opulence to her look. Celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor provided her flawless and minimal makeup, while hairstylist Ritika Kadam styled her hair. Renowned photographer Jatin Kampani captured Nita’s elegant look in a series of images.

A Star-Studded Sangeet Ceremony

The sangeet ceremony featured performances by Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Alia Bhatt, among others. International pop star Justin Bieber also delivered a highlight performance. The event, themed "Celebration of Hearts," was hosted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai and was attended by numerous celebrities, including Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many more.

A Glamorous Evening of Song, Dance, and Celebration

The glamorous evening was filled with song, dance, and heartwarming moments, making it a memorable celebration for all attendees. The event showcased the Ambani family's dedication to supporting Indian craftsmanship and culture through their stunning ensembles and performances.