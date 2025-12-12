Nivetha Pethuraj sparks breakup speculation after removing engagement posts

In today’s social-media-driven world, breakups rarely need an official announcement—unfollowing and deleted photos usually tell the story first. A similar buzz has now formed around Tollywood actress Nivetha Pethuraj, whose recent online activity has left fans confused and curious.

After nearly two years away from the screen, Nivetha reappeared online last month with her engagement announcement, introducing Rajhith Ibran, a Dubai-based businessman. But now, all those pictures have quietly disappeared. The actress, known for Brochevarevarura and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, has reportedly unfollowed Rajhith on Instagram and erased every trace of the engagement. From his end, Rajhith has also unfollowed her and removed all related photos.

As of now, Nivetha’s Instagram feed looks completely reset—no posts, no follows, and no hint of what happened. Whether this sudden digital cleanup is just a technical glitch or something more serious remains unclear.

Fans are drawing parallels with cricketer Smriti Mandhana, who deleted her engagement photos before later confirming that her wedding with composer Palash Muchhal was called off. With that fresh in public memory, speculation around Nivetha’s situation is only growing.

So far, the actress has maintained complete silence, offering no clarification or statement. Meanwhile, fans are left wondering whether she will soon return to films or step back again for personal reasons. Until Nivetha speaks up, the situation remains an open question—and social media continues doing what it does best: speculate.