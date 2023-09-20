Nuakhai Juhar 2023 Wishes, Greetings, Traditions, Celebrations and Bhog for Odia Harvest Festival

Nuakhai is an agricultural harvest festival mainly observed by the people of western Odisha. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the lunar fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada (August-September), the day after the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This year it is celebrated today, Wednesday, September 20. Nuakhai is a time of great joy and celebration for the people of Odisha. It is a time to give thanks for the new harvest and celebrate your culture and heritage.

HAPPY NUAHAI 2023 WISHES AND GREETINGS

Nuakhai Juhar! May the new harvest bring you happiness, prosperity and good health.

Happy Nuakhai to you and your loved ones! May this festival be full of joy, laughter and delicious food.

Nuakhai Juhar! May Goddess Samaleswari bless you and her family on this auspicious day.

Happy Nuakhai! May you have a bountiful harvest and a prosperous year ahead.

Nuakhai Juhar! May this festival be a time to celebrate your culture and heritage, and to give thanks for the blessings in your life.

Happy Nuakhai to all my Odia brothers and sisters! May this festival bring you happiness and prosperity.

Nuakhai Juhar! May this festival be a time to cherish past memories and create new ones with your loved ones.

Happy Nuakhai! Have a joyful and blessed holiday.

Nuakhai Juhar! May the new harvest bring you new hopes, new dreams and new beginnings.

Happy Nuakhai! May you have a prosperous and fulfilling year ahead.

MEANING OF NUAKHAI

Nuakhai is a time of celebration and thanksgiving for the new harvest. It is also a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate their culture and heritage.

NUAKHAI TRADITIONS

1. Offering the new rice to the gods.

The first rice of the season is offered to local deities as a way to express gratitude for the abundant harvest.

2. Share the new rice with family and friends

Once the new rice is offered to the gods, it is shared with family and friends. This is a time of feasting and celebration.

3. Performance of traditional dances and music.

Nuakhai is also a time for traditional dance and music. Some of the most popular Nuakhai dances include the Ghumura and the Nacha.

NUAKHAI CELEBRATIONS

Nuakhai is celebrated with great fervour in western Odisha. The festival begins with the offering of new rice to the gods. This is followed by a party and celebration with family and friends.

At night, people gather in public places to watch traditional dances and musical performances. The festival ends the next day with the Nuakhai Bhetghat, where people visit their families and friends to exchange greetings and gifts.

NUAKHAI BHOG

Nuakhai bhog is the traditional feast served on Nuakhai day. It is a holiday of thanksgiving for the new harvest and is a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate their culture.

Nuakhai bhog usually includes the following dishes:

1. Patra poda is a dish made with rice leaves stuffed with coconut, spices and vegetables.

2. Dalma is a dish made with lentils, rice and vegetables.

3. Chhena poda is a dish made with curd, spices and vegetables.

4. Kheer is a sweet dish made with rice, milk and sugar.

5. Puri is a fried bread.

6. Chhena jhili is a sweet dish made with curd and sugar.

7. Nuakhai bhog can also include other traditional Odia dishes like rasagola, jalebi and payas.